In-person voting presented some challenges at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County voters waited a couple hours in line before getting to cast their vote at Kroger Field, the county’s only polling location this Election Day.

Besides the obvious challenge – a pandemic – the primary election presented itself with even more challenges.

Voters we talked to say they waited anywhere from an hour to three hours in line.

“This would’ve been something I could’ve voted at my own precinct this

morning and probably been in an out in less than ten minutes,” says voter, Jim Yoder.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says the turnout was higher than

expected and he had to add two more check-in stations, four total, to

help with the line.

He also had to bring in more staff.

“I think I’ve already seen a few people walk away. They’re standing in

line way too long and they’ve walked away,” says Yoder.

“My mother works at the VA hospital right across here she just left

because she’s waited long enough, two hours and she’s short on staff so

she had to leave,” says voter, Charles Raglin.

We had several people tell us they were going to get their voices

heard no matter what.

From being African-American, our ancestors and our family members

paved the way for us to vote so I think it’s only right for me to get

out to vote,” says Dallas Bruton.

“I think that the people that are here wanted to vote in person, they

feel strongly about voting in person,” says Yoder.

The long line already wasn’t ideal but then it started down-pouring on

those waiting outside.

Though state and local officials encouraged absentee ballots, some

voters said no way.

“I always heard mail in ballots are not always trustworthy. I want

somebody to identify me and I want my vote to be on record in person,” says Yoder.

Polls closed at six. Those in line at Kroger Field by then, were still able to vote.

Election results will be finalized and announced to the public on June

30th.