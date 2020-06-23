New culvert system should save money, stop flood damage

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wolfe County leaders may have finally found a long-term solution to a pesky drainage culvert that has cost taxpayers thousands of dollars.

Road department crews installed the custom-made system to replace a culvert on Shooting Fore Road in Lee City, according to Wolfe County Emergency Management.

Emergency Management sought funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to correct the nagging problem. Over the past few years the county “spent time and several dollars on this road due to flooding caused by a failing culvert system,” EMA Director Marcus Stephens said.

The new culvert, which is 25 feet wide and more than 10 feet tall, opened up the flow of water and will help keep the local residents’ properties from bring damaged from flood waters, Stephens explained.

