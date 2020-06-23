Mitch McConnell wins GOP nomination in bid for 7th term

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has easily won his party’s nomination in Kentucky in his bid for a seventh term.

McConnell has positioned himself as President Donald Trump’s most crucial congressional ally and worked closely with Trump on cutting taxes and putting conservatives on the federal bench.

- Advertisement -

He faced only token opposition from a group of Republican challengers in the Bluegrass State’s primary Tuesday. In an unprecedented move, the state allowed widespread absentee mail-in voting because of the coronavirus pandemic. It might be days before McConnell knows who his Democratic opponent will be in the fall.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/23/2020 7:08:03 PM (GMT -4:00)