Kentucky Wesleyan makes changes to fall schedule due to coronavirus

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Wesleyan College will welcome students back to campus in August with some schedule changes.

The school announced Tuesday it will closely follow guidelines and policies of Governor Andy Beshear.

- Advertisement -

The following calendar changes will occur for the fall 2020 semester:

-Classes will begin August 17, 2020

-Labor Day Holiday will be canceled with classes held

-Fall Break will be canceled with classes held

-Regular classes will conclude Tuesday, November 24, 2020

-Finals will be online after the Thanksgiving break

To alleviate large crowds while moving back onto campus, students will be invited back in “waves” prior to the start of classes.

The school says cancellation of the Holiday Break and Fall Break help to keep the community on campus with less potential exposure to COVID-19.

Classrooms have been reset to allow for physical distancing. As such, courses will be taught in a hybrid fashion, allowing students to attend classes during part of the week while keeping up with material online during other parts of the week.

The college says it’s excited to bring about these new methods of interaction in which students will still have access to their professors and classmates, yet will also have the freedom to complete some of their coursework in an online fashion.

Campus areas have been arranged to allow physical distancing to increase safety. Many activities will be scheduled outside, according to the school.

To read school updates from President Dr. Thomas Mitzel, click here.