Kentucky in mid-range in coronavirus restrictions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In the last seven weeks, Kentucky has hovered in the mid-range of states with the most and least coronavirus restrictions, according to an ongoing analysis by a personal finance web site.

With all states gradually reopening but monitoring for any spikes in COVID-19 cases that would impact their reopening plans, the personal-finance WalletHub released updated rankings Tuesday for the States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions.

To achieve its rankings, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 key metrics. The data ranges from whether child-care programs and restaurants have reopened to the presence or absence of a “shelter-in-place” order.

The company has been putting together the rankings since May 5, which was two months after the first case was diagnosed in Kentucky.

At that time, Kentucky ranked 24 among the 50 states in terms of restrictions. By May 19, the state was 36th ad then dropped to 22nd two weeks ago.

Tuesday, the state ranked 29th.

Meanwhile, Tennessee had fewer restrictions, ranking 17th. Indiana was 20th and Ohio was 24th while West Virginia is 30th.

Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia all dropped, meaning they had more restrictions still in place than others while Ohio and Indians rose as they eased restrictions.

Biggest Changes in Rank from the Previous Report

Oklahoma moved from 34 to 9, up 25 positions. This is due in part to the fact that the state has eased travel restrictions, has lifted all large gatherings restrictions and all mandatory stay-at-home restrictions.

Georgia moved from 39 to 18, up 21 positions. This is due in part to the fact that the state has eased large gatherings restrictions, has fully reopened restaurants and all non-essential businesses and has resumed its legislative sessions.

Florida moved from 12 to 23, down 11 positions. This is due in part to the fact that the state still has strict travel limitations and that restaurants and non-essential businesses have been only partially reopened.

To view the full report and state’s rank, visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-fewest-coronavirus-restrictions/73818/