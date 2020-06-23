Kentuckians aren’t sitting at home staring at computers: Study

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While the coronavirus outbreak may have confined thousands of Kentuckians to their homes, they weren’t all just sitting around staring at computer screens or cell phone internet services.
In fact, Kentuckians must have been finding other things to do to because a study by Verizon found Kentuckians ranked near the bottom in terms of the amount of time spent online each day.
The team at Verizon Specials released its second annual report detailing how much time Americans in every state spend online.
According to the communication giant’s analysis, Kentucky residents spent about eight hours a week — an hour and 13 minutes a day — online.
That’s 40th in the country. And that was down from 2019 when state residents spent nine hours a week online, ranking the state 38th. Check out our full report here.
Top 10 States with the most computer time:
- Hawaii
- Mississippi
- Florida
- Louisiana
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- Maryland
- Missouri
- Alabama
- Connecticut
Top 10 States with the least computer time:
- Utah
- Washington
- Massachusetts
- Kentucky
- Colorado
- North Dakota
- Alaska
- Vermost
- South Dakota
- Delaware
Additional findings:
- Hawaii had the highest amount of leisure screen time per day—two hours and forty-one minutes.
- Alaska, Utah, Colorado, and Washington — states that ranked the lowest for overall screen time — each have their fair share of national parks. Between the four states, there are twenty parks to keep people busy outdoors and away from their screens.
- Alaska and Utah have the highest percentage of households with access to at least one computer: 96%.
- Mississippi has the lowest percentage of households with a computer (86%) — yet ranks #2 in overall screen time, with nearly 3 hours a day.