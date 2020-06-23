Keeneland online sale sets another historic chapter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – If anyone had any doubts about whether online horse auctions could work, Tuesday may have erased some of them after some successful inaugural results.

Trapezium, a half-sister to multiple graded stakes winner Honorable Duty, sold for $327,000 Tuesday to St. Elias Stables to top Keeneland’s inaugural June Select Horses of Racing Age Sale, the first stand-alone online auction held via the new Keeneland Digital Sales Ring platform.

Consigned by Juddmonte Farms, Trapezium is a 3-year-old filly by Hard Spun out of the A.P. Indy mare Mesmeric. Her second dam, Grade 1 winner Toussaud, is the dam of Belmont (G1) winner and sire Empire Maker and Group 1 winner and sire Chester House.

Trapezium finished second in her last start, a maiden special weight race at Gulfstream Park on Feb. 2. She was cataloged as a racing or broodmare prospect.

“Trapezium comes from one of (Juddmonte’s) elite families,” Juddmonte Farms General Manager Garrett O’Rourke said. “I wasn’t sure in this format buyers would recognize her value. I was wrong. Our phone began ringing very early on; people were paying attention, doing their homework and she sold accordingly.

“The online sale format was well received and embraced by buyers,” O’Rourke added. “There were some growing pains with registering to bid, etc., but buyers adapted quickly. It was productive and went very smoothly – to be able to pull together buyers and players and turn the sale around in such a short time. We needed to move some horses and it was a big help to us.”

John P. Sparkman, pedigree consultant for St. Elias Stables, said plans call for Trapezium to train in New York with Todd Pletcher.

“She jumped out at us because of her pedigree,” Sparkman said. “Most of the Juddmonte horses are grass-oriented. This family is mostly dirt-oriented, with Empire Maker and Honest Lady, and that is primarily what we are looking for. Tom Evans of Trackside Farm was able to go by and look at her for us and he liked her. So that sealed the deal.”

Tuesday’s one-day sale grossed $829,500 for 12 horses, for an average of $69,125 and a median of $32,750. Summary results of the sale are available by clicking here.

“The successful launch of the Digital Sales Ring marks a milestone in Keeneland’s storied auction history because it enables us to deliver another high-quality sales option to our clients,” Keeneland Vice President of Racing and Sales Bob Elliston said. “This sale met the needs of the market by providing buyers, as tracks reopen around the country, the opportunity to purchase proven, ready-made racehorses from top-flight consignors.”

Bringing the day’s second-highest price was Eloquent Speaker, a 3-year-old filly by Flatter out of the Broken Vow mare Spoken Not Broken, sold for $200,000 to Anthony Mitola. Offered as a racing prospect, the filly won her maiden at Belmont on June 12. She was consigned by Niall Brennan Stables, agent.

Juddmonte Farms also consigned a pair of 3-year-olds by Into Mischief that brought bids of $65,000 each. Steven W. Young, agent, purchased Oak Room, a colt out of French stakes winner Privet Hedge, by First Defence. Valletta, a filly out of the winning Tapit mare West Riding, was bought by Big Dom Racing Stable.