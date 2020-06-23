Job scams increasing, BBB study finds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Job scams, especially those involving working from home or so-called “shipping coordinators,” are on the rise, largely because of the coronavirus pandemic, a new Better Business Bureau report found.

In fact, employment scams continue to be the riskiest scam to job seekers.

The most common “scam job” offer? A large majority — 65 percent — reported the “job” was related to reshipment of packages, often involving stolen goods.

Titles used include “warehouse redistribution coordinator” or similar positions. In many cases, these scammers impersonated well-known retailers like Amazon and Walmart to appear legitimate, posting jobs on major online employment platforms with few prerequisites or requirements.

The BBB Employment Scams Report examines findings from an April 2020 survey of 10,670 U.S. and Canadian consumers reporting employment scams to BBB Scam Tracker.

The study was launched after COVID-19 forced business shutdowns across North America, leaving hundreds of thousands of people jobless.

The BBB Employment Scams Report shows nearly three-quarters of those who lost money to employment scams are already in financial crisis, and don’t have enough money to cover monthly bills.

In addition, more than half of people targeted by employment scams — 53% — reported being unemployed at the time of the encounter.

The April study results showing employment scams being the most risky of cons reinforces findings from the 2018 and 2019 BBB Risk Index, released in the BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report. The index measures exposure, susceptibility, and monetary loss based on reports to BBB Scam Tracker.

“This research was timely as we found that more than half of scam targets were seeking work-from-home opportunities,” said Melisa Lanning Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, which produced the report. “As more people search for flexible employment opportunities following the coronavirus outbreak, they need to know that scammers are out there in force and targeting those most in need.”

The report also highlights those who are most at risk for employment scams.