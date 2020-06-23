Fayette County sets up COVID-19 testing to reach Hispanic community

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – COVID-19 continues to spread in Lexington, with cases increasing among the city’s Hispanic population, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.
Of the 1,284 total cases, 322 — 25 percent — identify as Hispanic, a group that makes up 7 percent of Lexington’s population.
To try to reach those communities and help detect and manage the spread of the disease, the city and the Lexington Division of Emergency Management are providing free COVID-19 testing:
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Road
• 2-8 p.m. Friday at Cardinal Valley Elementary
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Valley Park, 2077 Cambridge Drive
Drive-ups and walk-ups will be accepted.
For information, call the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 859-899-2222.