Biden wins Kentucky’s Democratic primary

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Kentucky.

Tuesday’s results came as no surprise since the former vice president has accumulated the requisite number of delegates to clinch the presidential primary.

The Democratic presidential convention is set for late August.

President Donald Trump was earlier declared the winner of Kentucky’s Republican presidential primary, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won the Republican Senate primary in the state.

Kentucky’s Democratic Senate primary is one of the most interesting races on Tuesday.

Amy McGrath and Charles Booker are competing to take on McConnell in November. The race was too early to call at poll close.