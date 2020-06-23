Hallucinogen seized by Louisville customs agents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYVQ) – A potent hallucinogen bound for the Netherlands from Brazil has been seized by border patrol agents in Louisville.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection release, agents intercepted almost 60 pounds of dimethyltryptamine (DMT) at the Express Consignment Operations hub on June 23.

CBP officers inspected the parcel based on their knowledge and experience of the shipper and receiver. The shipment was coming from Brazil and heading to an art and crafts business in the Netherlands.

Upon inspection, multiple bags containing reddish-brown material was discovered. Based on prior lab reports, seizures, shipper, and similarities in the material and labeling, the substance was identified as DMT, a schedule I controlled substance, the Border Patrol said.

“Our officers are committed to keeping our country and communities safe from illegal and dangerous drugs,” said Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn. “I commend our officers for the work they do every day to make the world a safer place.”

According to a DEA document, DMT is used for its psychoactive effects. The intense effects and short duration of action are attractive to individuals who want the psychedelic experience but do not choose to experience the mind altering perceptions over an extended period of time as occurs with other hallucinogens, like LSD, according to the CBP statement.

The history of human experience with DMT probably goes back several hundred years since DMT usage is associated with a number of religious practices and rituals.

As a naturally occurring substance in many species of plants, DMT is present in a number of South American snuffs and brewed concoctions. In addition, DMT can be produced synthetically, according to the agency.

Like other hallucinogens, Internet sales and distribution have served as the source of drug supply in this country. According to the National Forensic Laboratory Information. DMT is generally smoked or consumed orally in brews.