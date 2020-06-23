3 deaths in Clark; Averages catch up with daily coronavirus totals

FRANKFORST, Ky. (WTVQ) – After two days of low numbers, the normal slowdown in new coronavirus cases related to weekend testing delays caught up with the numbers Tuesday.

And after reporting no deaths Monday, the state recorded 11 Tuesday, including several from Fayette and surrounding areas.

- Advertisement -

Gov. Andy Beshear didn’t have his daily briefing because of election day but reported 315 new cases in a press release. After 120 cases Sunday and 90 Monday, the three-day average still hovered in the 170-range, a number state leaders have said indicate the state remains in a “plateau.”

Tuesday’s numbers pushed the state’s total since March 6 to 14,141.

Beshear reported 11 new deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 537 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Tuesday include a 52-year-old woman from Allen County; three women, ages 77, 77 and 91, and a 90-year-old man from Clark County; a 78-year-old woman from Fayette County; an 84-year-old woman from Graves County; a 46-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 67-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 106-year-old man from Logan County; and a 77-year-old woman from Shelby County.

As of Tuesday, the state has confirmed at least 363,027 coronavirus tests, and at least 3,591 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s commissioner of public health, are preparing Kentuckians for updated guidance beginning Monday, June 29, for many venues, including restaurants and bars. The new guidance also covers wedding venues and gatherings of 50 or fewer people.

Beshear also is reminding Kentuckians to take advantage of the state’s partnership with Kroger, which has brought free drive-through testing across the commonwealth.

This week, Kroger is providing testing in Fayette County at Bluegrass Community and Technical College (500 Newtown Pike, Lexington); in Jefferson County at Southern High School (8620 Preston Highway, Louisville); in Shelby County at Milestone Academics (1361 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville); and Warren County at Basil Griffin Park (2055 Three Springs Road, Bowling Green).

Information on how to register at more than 180 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found here.