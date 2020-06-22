Two KSU students selected for White House program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Two Kentucky State University students have been chosen as 2020 White House Competitiveness Scholars.

Brionna Greer, from Owensboro, and Christopher Ward, from Louisville, are two of 44 scholars selected from the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Scholars were chosen based on their academic achievement, civic and campus engagement and entrepreneurial ethos.

As a result of their selection, Greer and Ward will serve for one academic school year as part of the 2020-2021 cohort of Competitiveness Scholars.

During this unique academic year, the initiative will include virtual events for scholars to explore and exchange ideas, share best practices around leadership, professional development, career pathways and government resources, and much more, according to the program’s description.

According to a news release from the White House, “Competitiveness Scholars typically assemble during the annual National HBCU Week Conference. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, scholars will not be able to convene in Washington, D.C., for the National Recognition Program in the fall. Instead, plans are underway for an online recognition and virtual campaign to ensure the scholars receive their acknowledgement during the 2020 Virtual HBCU Week Conference. During this virtual event, they will participate in workshops designed to strengthen their leadership and will be encouraged to seek out ongoing personal and professional development in the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship.”