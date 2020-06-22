Traffic signal upgrades to cause Tates Creek lane closures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Improvements to traffic signals on Tates Creek Road — Ky 1974 — will cause lane closures at night this week and net week in Fayette County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The repair work improves traffic signal functions. Double lane closures could be necessary for sections of the route, according to the state.

- Advertisement -

For Monday, June 22 through Friday morning, June 26, work is planned from 7 p.m. each evening to 6 a.m. the following morning.

For Sunday, June 28 through Thursday morning, July 2, closures also are scheduled from 7 p.m. each evening to 6 a.m. the following morning.

Repairs will be in effect between Man O War Boulevard and New Circle Road/KY 4.

Motorists will be able to pass through the work zone, according to the state.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors.