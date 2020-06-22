One killed, several injured in three-vehicle crash

EWING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 64-year-old Louisville man was killed and passengers in two vehicles were seriously injured in a grinding crash Saturday on a Fleming County highway.

According to Kentucky State Police, Robert Garrison died in the accident which happened on KY 165.

The KSP said 64-year-old Melinda Thomas, of Ewing, was northbound on KY 165 in a 2017 Jeep and stopped to make a left turn. Jordan Harding, 30, also of Ewing, also was northbound in a 1999 Ford pickup and to avoid rear-ending Thomas’ Jeep, swerved into the southbound lane, where he collided with the 2002 Toyota driven by Garrison, according to the KSP.

Harding’s truck then hit Thomas’s Jeep.

Garrison was pronounced dead at the scene by Fleming County Coroner Winston Grannis. Two of the passengers in the vehicle with Harding were transported to Meadowview Hospital by the Fleming County EMS while the third passenger was airlifted to University of Kentucky Hospital.

The passenger in the car with Mr. Garrison was airlifted to University of Kentucky Hospital.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Fleming County Sheriffs Department, Flemingsburg Police Department, Flemingsburg Fire Department, Ewing Fire Department, Fleming County EMS and the Fleming County Coroner.