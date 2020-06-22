Man indicted in July 2019 fatal accident

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – On June 19, 2020, Sgt. Nick Rice, of KSP Post 2 in Madisonville, presented the results of a death investigation to a grand jury.

The grand jury returned an indictment on 49-year-old Thomas Simpson, of Central City, Ky., for DUI 1st Offense (Aggravated) and 2 counts of Murder.

The charges stem from the fatal collision that occurred on July 1, 2019, near Davis Circle on US 431 in South Carrollton. The collision claimed the lives of Karen Leach, 53, and Linda Embry, 79, both of Greenville, Ky.

On June 22, 2020, Trooper Justin Cornett, of KSP Post 2 in Madisonville, served Thomas Simpsons indictment warrant, and lodged him in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

ORIGINAL RELEASE

South Carrollton, Ky. (Muhlenberg County) – On July 1, 2019, at approximately 10:23 AM, the Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville received a call of a fatal collision that occurred near Davis Circle on US 431 in South Carrollton.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2010 Nissan Sentra, operated by Karen Leach, age 53, of Greenville, KY, was traveling northbound on US-431. Thomas Simpson, 48, of Central City, KY, was traveling southbound on US-431 in a 2012 Dodge Town and Country, when for an unknown reason, the operator entered the northbound lane of travel, striking the Nissan Sentra head-on. Both vehicles exited the northbound shoulder of the roadway where they came to final rest.

Ms. Leach was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroners Office. Her passenger, Linda Embry, 79, of Greenville, Ky., was flown by PHI Air Medical to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing by Sgt. Nick Rice.