Man charged with domestic violence murder

SASSAFRAS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 58-year-old Knott County man is charged with domestic violence murder in the shooting death o his girlfriend.

According to the Kentucky State Police, at around 11:20 p.m. Thursday night, troopers were called to a residence in the Sassafras community in Knott Couty following reports of gunshots in the area.

- Advertisement -

Troopers Jarret Fields and Nathan Roark arrived at the scene on Yellow Creek Road at approximately 11:40. A short time later they advised Post 13 gunfire was heard coming from inside a residence there, according to the KSP.

Additional Troopers responded to the scene to assist and secure the area for public safety.

KSPs Special Response Team (SRT) responded to the scene to provide support.

After a lengthy barricade situation, 58-year-old Jeffery Skiles came out of the residence and was taken into custody without incident, the KSP said.

Shortly after 8 a.m., troopers entered the residence to check for other occupants and found 39-year-old Jeannie Vanzant, of Leatherwood, Ky., dead.

In addition to murder, Skiles is charged with first-dregree wanton endangerment.

Additional charges are anticipated.

Skiles was in the Kentucky River Regional Jail

The incident remains under investigation by KSP Det. Scott Caudill with KSP Post 13.