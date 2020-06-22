Initial screening process will begin for Kentucky Men’s basketball team on June 28

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – UK Athletics’ phased approach to its return to activity continues. The initial screening process has been completed for the football team and student-athletes are participating in voluntary workouts, with other sports now following.

Football student-athletes returned to campus in three groups beginning on June 8, with each completing an initial screening process before being cleared to participate in voluntary workouts. In total, 106 student-athletes were cleared for participation after completing the initial screening process. Of those 106, six tested positive for past infection through antibody testing. The student-athletes who tested positive went through an evaluation process and were subsequently cleared to participate.

Subsequently, all student-athletes and Athlete Development & Performance staff who have been present at workouts have completed a daily screening process that includes a temperature check and the completion of a COVID-19 symptom questionnaire.

With the football team completing the return to activity, the following teams are beginning the process in June:

Volleyball – The first of two groups of volleyball student-athletes went through the initial screening process last week and were cleared to return to activity on Monday.

– The first of two groups of volleyball student-athletes went through the initial screening process last week and were cleared to return to activity on Monday. Men’s basketball – The initial screening process will begin for the men’s basketball team on June 28 with the return to activity planned for later that week.

The women’s soccer, men’s soccer and women’s basketball teams are slated to return to activity in July. More details will follow as those dates approach.

UK Athletics is following the recommendations outlined by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force and the guidelines instituted by the University in planning its return to activity. Leading up to the return of student-athletes, UK Athletics has prepared facilities for use and ensure proper protocols are in place.

The only staff present at any voluntary workouts will be Athlete Development & Performance staff essential for the safety of student-athletes, including strength and conditioning staff, athletic trainers and nutrition staff. All other staff, including coaches, will continue to work remotely as they have since the University of Kentucky altered its operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a reminder, the following protocols will be in place for all teams and student-athletes making a return to activity:

An initial screening process for each student-athlete prior to beginning voluntary activities that includes antibody testing

Daily student-athlete and staff screening prior to entering a facility, including temperature checks and completion of a COVID-19 symptom questionnaire

Acknowledgement of vulnerable populations for both student-athletes and staff and following recommended accommodations and restrictions

Proactive education on COVID-19 best practices

Establishment of single entry and exit procedures and securing other doors to minimize facility use

Providing personal protective equipment for student-athletes and staff and setting rules for when masks must be worn

UK Athletics will also continue to actively monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 and respond accordingly in collaboration with University of Kentucky leadership.