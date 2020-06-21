Protesters stage die-in to call for firing of chaplain accused of using excessive force

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Protesters staged a die-in Sunday afternoon inside the Fayette Mall to send a message about a Lexington police officer they want fired.

Protesters laid on the ground for several minutes and passed out pamphlets about police accountability.

They say they want to see Lexington Police Chaplain, Officer Donovan Stewart, fired.

Cell phone video from February 2019 shows him punching an autistic teenager at the mall.

Officers say the teen was with friends and the group was being disorderly in several stores.

That teen’s parent is suing Stewart and the city for a combined $1.5 million for using excessive force.

Lexington Police say they can’t take action until all suits are resolved, but protesters say that’s not true and they want to see Stewart fired.

They are also asking the following relating to mall security and the Lexington Police Department:

– end racial profiling of mall patrons

– end moonlighting of LPD officers as mall security

– If LPD officers are actively engaged in responding to alleged criminal activity at the mall, they must be required to wear a body camera and have it turned on.

– that Donovan Stewart never be allowed to work mall security again