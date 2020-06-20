Xavier Peters transferring from Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – First reported by @JUCOFootballACE on Twitter then confirmed by ABC 36 Sports, Kentucky linebacker Xavier Peters is transferring from Kentucky. JUCO Football Scouting, LLC reports he will he headed to Garden City Community College.

Peters transferred from Florida State last off-season and was granted immediate eligibility. He only appeared in three games and recorded his first tackle against Vanderbilt.

As a four-star recruit from Ohio, 247Sports had Peters ranked as the #5 overall recruit in the state. He originally committed to Kentucky, but would later flip to Florida State.

While at Kentucky, Peters drew negative attention from Coach Mark Stoops and didn’t travel for the Georgia game. The Monday after the Georgia game during his weekly press conference Stoops said, “Xavier didn’t make the trip with us this past week, I left him at home. It’s our job to teach Xavier what our expectations are. How to handle your business here. He has a hard time getting to things on time and doing things the way we ask him to do. Until he gets that straightened out, he won’t play.”

After a season at Garden City Community College, Peters will be free to transfer and anywhere and be eligible immediately.