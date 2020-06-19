UPDATE: Missing Laurel teen found safe

UPDATE: 12:10 P.M. JUNE 19, 2020: Tyler Phelps, the missing teen in Laurel County has been found safe, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- According to the Laurel County Sheriff, a 17-year-old is missing.

The teen, Tyler Phelps, was last seen off Hart Church Road on June 18th at 8 p.m.

He was wearing a plain white t-shirt, light yellow basketball shorts, multi-colored Adidas or sandals.

If you know anything about where Phelps is, call the Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-66– or 606-878-7000.