Pipe replacement to cause intersection delay in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A pipe installation project could cause some traffic delays in Scott County next week.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure is from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, at the intersection of Highway 62 and Hemingway Place.

Left turns in and out of Hemingway Place will be blocked along Highway 62, according to the state.

Residents who use Hemingway Place will need to take the US 25 entrance, instead of the Georgetown Bypass/US 62 entrance.

Motorists turning left onto the bypass from Hemingway should use Showalter Drive to turn right onto US 25, right onto the Georgetown Bypass/US 62.

Motorists turning left onto Hemingway from the Georgetown Bypass/US 62 should turn left onto US 25, left onto Showalter, left onto Hemingway.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.