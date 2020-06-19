Man charged with Jeep crashes into houses

NEW CASTLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 24-year-old New Castle man is arrested after crashing his Jeep into two houses in a congested Henry County area.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Charles Phillips is charged with DUI, drug possession, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and other offenses following the incident Wednesday night.

Troopers say they received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver near New Castle in Henry County, and Trooper Joshua Housley was flagged down by a motorist advising a blue Jeep had left the roadway numerous times.

Housley located the Jeep on South Property Road in New Castle, a heavily congested area. Before he could get it stooped, Housley saw the driver lose control of the vehicle, which traveled through several yards and struck two separate houses before finally coming to a stop, according to the KSP

Children and adults were inside the homes at the time but none were injured, according to troopers.