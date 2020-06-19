Lexington, Somerset, Richmond, other area residents named to state boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Press Release) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

— appointed Paul Durham of Manchester to fill the vacant office of Property Valuation Administrator for Clay County, Kentucky.

— appointed Ann Dreisbach as a city councilperson for the City of Indian Hills, Kentucky.

— appointed Steve Wilson, Billy Ray Smith, and Lee Robey as members of the Kentucky State Fair Board.

Steve Wilson of Goshen is the owner of 21 C Hotels. He shall replace Sharon Furches whose term has expired. Mr. Wilson shall server for a term expiring May 10, 2024. Mr. Wilson will also serve as the chair of the board

Billy Ray Smith of Bowling Green is a farmer. He shall replace David Wallace whose term has expired. Mr. Smith shall serve for a term expiring May 10, 2024.

Lee Robey of Adairville is the owner of Robey Farms. He shall replace Ryan Bivens whose term has expired. Mr. Robey shall serve a term expiring May 10, 2024.

— appointed Gregory Johnson as a member of the Board of Auctioneers.

Gregory Johnson of Richmond is a self-employed auctioneer. He shall replace Ronald Kirby Jr. whose term has expired. Mr. Johnson shall serve a term expiring June 15, 2023.

— appointed Bruce Scott as a member of a pool to serve on the Transportation Cabinet Engineering and Engineering-Related Services Selection Committee.

Bruce Scott of Frankfort is an independent contractor. He shall replace Brad Rister whose term has expired. He shall serve for a term expiring June 11, 2021.

— appointed John Holder and Michael Mullins as members of the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services.

John Holder of Auburn is the Emergency Medical Service Executive Director for Com-Care Inc. He shall serve for a term expiring September 19, 2022.

Michael Mullins of Crab Orchard is a paramedic and deputy sheriff for Lincoln County. He shall serve for a term expiring September 19, 2022.

— reappointed James Haggie and Anne Adcock as members of the Kentucky Board of Social Work.

James Haggie of Lexington is a social worker. He shall serve for a term expiring June 21, 2024.

Anne Adcock of Nancy is a professor at Campbellsville University. She shall serve for a term expiring June 21, 2024.

— appointed Jacob Higgins, Jana Bailey, and Dana Steffey as members of the Board of Nursing.

Jacob Higgins of Lexington is an assistant professor and nurse scientist for the University of Kentucky. He shall replace Gail Wise whose term has expired. Mr. Higgins shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.

Jana Bailey of Taylorsville is an APRN CRNA for Bailey Anesthesia. She shall replace Dina Byers whose term has expired. Ms. Bailey shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.

Dana Steffey of Versailles is a senior project manager for United Healthcare. She shall replace Crystal Morgan whose term has expired. Mrs. Steffey shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.

— appointed Daniel Venters as a member of the Executive Branch Ethics Commission.

Daniel Venters of Somerset is a retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice. He shall serve as the Attorney Generals representative. Mr. Venters shall serve for a term expiring May 27, 2022.

— appointed David Price and Mark Wheeler as members of the State Board of Accountancy.

David Price of Louisville is a CPA at Jones, Nale, & Mattingly PLC. He shall replace Theodore Funk whose term has expired. Mr. Price shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.

Mark Wheeler of Louisville is a banker for U.S. Bank. He shall replace Toni Carver-Smith whose term has expired. Mr. Wheeler shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.

— appointed Mary Lowry, Nancy Cox, and Richard Perry as members of the Kentucky Horse Park Commission.

Mary Lowry of Pewee Valley is a horse professional. She shall replace Robert Feemster whose term has expired. Ms. Lowry shall serve for a term expiring May 24, 2024.

Dr. Nancy Cox of Lexington is a dean at the University of Kentucky. She shall replace William Ferko whose term has expired. She shall serve for a term expiring May 24, 2024.

Richard Perry of Lexington is an insurance agent. He shall replace Abby Jones whose term has expired. Mr. Perry shall server for a term expiring May 24, 2024.

— appointed Kenneth Dietz as a member of the Kentucky Workers Compensation Nominating Committee. Gov. Beshear has reappointed William Arnett.

Kenneth Dietz of Union is an attorney for Lucas & Dietz, PLLC. He shall replace Joshua Davis whose term has expired. Mr. Dietz shall serve for a term expiring Jun 13, 2024.

William Arnett of Salyersville has been reappointed. He shall serve for a term expiring June 13, 2024.

— appointed Paula Pope as a member of the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees.

Paula Pope of Lexington is retired. Mrs. Pope shall replace Cammie Grant whose term has expired. Mrs. Pope will represent the alumni. She shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2026.

— appointed Frank Kinnaird as a member of the Kentucky Board of Dentistry.