Lexington, Somerset, Richmond, other area residents named to state boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Press Release) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— appointed Paul Durham of Manchester to fill the vacant office of Property Valuation Administrator for Clay County, Kentucky.
— appointed Ann Dreisbach as a city councilperson for the City of Indian Hills, Kentucky.
— appointed Steve Wilson, Billy Ray Smith, and Lee Robey as members of the Kentucky State Fair Board.
- Steve Wilson of Goshen is the owner of 21 C Hotels. He shall replace Sharon Furches whose term has expired. Mr. Wilson shall server for a term expiring May 10, 2024. Mr. Wilson will also serve as the chair of the board
- Billy Ray Smith of Bowling Green is a farmer. He shall replace David Wallace whose term has expired. Mr. Smith shall serve for a term expiring May 10, 2024.
- Lee Robey of Adairville is the owner of Robey Farms. He shall replace Ryan Bivens whose term has expired. Mr. Robey shall serve a term expiring May 10, 2024.
— appointed Gregory Johnson as a member of the Board of Auctioneers.
- Gregory Johnson of Richmond is a self-employed auctioneer. He shall replace Ronald Kirby Jr. whose term has expired. Mr. Johnson shall serve a term expiring June 15, 2023.
— appointed Bruce Scott as a member of a pool to serve on the Transportation Cabinet Engineering and Engineering-Related Services Selection Committee.
- Bruce Scott of Frankfort is an independent contractor. He shall replace Brad Rister whose term has expired. He shall serve for a term expiring June 11, 2021.
— appointed John Holder and Michael Mullins as members of the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services.
- John Holder of Auburn is the Emergency Medical Service Executive Director for Com-Care Inc. He shall serve for a term expiring September 19, 2022.
- Michael Mullins of Crab Orchard is a paramedic and deputy sheriff for Lincoln County. He shall serve for a term expiring September 19, 2022.
— reappointed James Haggie and Anne Adcock as members of the Kentucky Board of Social Work.
- James Haggie of Lexington is a social worker. He shall serve for a term expiring June 21, 2024.
- Anne Adcock of Nancy is a professor at Campbellsville University. She shall serve for a term expiring June 21, 2024.
— appointed Jacob Higgins, Jana Bailey, and Dana Steffey as members of the Board of Nursing.
- Jacob Higgins of Lexington is an assistant professor and nurse scientist for the University of Kentucky. He shall replace Gail Wise whose term has expired. Mr. Higgins shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.
- Jana Bailey of Taylorsville is an APRN CRNA for Bailey Anesthesia. She shall replace Dina Byers whose term has expired. Ms. Bailey shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.
- Dana Steffey of Versailles is a senior project manager for United Healthcare. She shall replace Crystal Morgan whose term has expired. Mrs. Steffey shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.
— appointed Daniel Venters as a member of the Executive Branch Ethics Commission.
- Daniel Venters of Somerset is a retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice. He shall serve as the Attorney Generals representative. Mr. Venters shall serve for a term expiring May 27, 2022.
— appointed David Price and Mark Wheeler as members of the State Board of Accountancy.
- David Price of Louisville is a CPA at Jones, Nale, & Mattingly PLC. He shall replace Theodore Funk whose term has expired. Mr. Price shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.
- Mark Wheeler of Louisville is a banker for U.S. Bank. He shall replace Toni Carver-Smith whose term has expired. Mr. Wheeler shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.
— appointed Mary Lowry, Nancy Cox, and Richard Perry as members of the Kentucky Horse Park Commission.
- Mary Lowry of Pewee Valley is a horse professional. She shall replace Robert Feemster whose term has expired. Ms. Lowry shall serve for a term expiring May 24, 2024.
- Dr. Nancy Cox of Lexington is a dean at the University of Kentucky. She shall replace William Ferko whose term has expired. She shall serve for a term expiring May 24, 2024.
- Richard Perry of Lexington is an insurance agent. He shall replace Abby Jones whose term has expired. Mr. Perry shall server for a term expiring May 24, 2024.
— appointed Kenneth Dietz as a member of the Kentucky Workers Compensation Nominating Committee. Gov. Beshear has reappointed William Arnett.
- Kenneth Dietz of Union is an attorney for Lucas & Dietz, PLLC. He shall replace Joshua Davis whose term has expired. Mr. Dietz shall serve for a term expiring Jun 13, 2024.
- William Arnett of Salyersville has been reappointed. He shall serve for a term expiring June 13, 2024.
— appointed Paula Pope as a member of the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees.
- Paula Pope of Lexington is retired. Mrs. Pope shall replace Cammie Grant whose term has expired. Mrs. Pope will represent the alumni. She shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2026.
— appointed Frank Kinnaird as a member of the Kentucky Board of Dentistry.
- Frank Kinnaird of Liberty is retired. He shall replace Yvonne Bach whose term has expired. He shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.