Differences and similarities of next week’s election to past years

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The primary election is coming up Tuesday, June 23rd and like just about everything else, elections and voting will be different, and different in almost every county in the state.

“Never before have we had this type of election,” Collier says.

Jessamine County Clerk Johnny Collier says most people like to vote in person. That’s one of the things that makes this year so different. His staff has sent out 12,000 mail-in ballots by this week’s deadline. And already another 250 people have voted in person. In addition to congressional primaries, the Nicholasville city commission election is attracting voters. But people can still vote in person.

Jessamine County has four locations, some counties have just one. Some have more. Collier suggests people make an appointment to avoid delays and social-distancing requirements.

“Obviously with the current health condition we are concerned. The day before yesterday we received a shipment of masks, and gloves, and hand sanitizers for our people to have at the polls,” Collier says.

Most other counties also suggest reservations. Collier says his staff is doing all it can to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. And while there are differences, they also are doing some things like past years.

“We have extra poll workers going to each locations to help direct traffic and to help keep people going in the right direction, make sure they come in one door and go out a separate door so we’re not really concerned about Election Day because it’s going to be normal,” Collier says.

Jessamine County residents can return their mail-in ballots to the metal drop box in front of the voter registration office as the courthouse.

Collier says election results will be posted at each polling location by June 30th. That’s what most counties are doing.

To learn more about voting locations, drop off boxes and other questions, visit the Secretary of State website.