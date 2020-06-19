Celebration features ‘drive-thru’ tribute to dads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The event started 16 years ago as a way to unite facmilies and celebrate fathers.

It’ll still happen this year, but the 16th annual Father’s and Family Celebration at Douglass Park Saturday will be a little different.

The Fatherhood Initiative and Lexington will host a community-wide Father’s Day Family Event at the park at 726 Georgetown St. but it won’t be the traditional large gathering.

Instead it will be in the form of a “Daddy Drive Thru” event. Fathers and their families are invited to drive through a festive atmosphere and be appreciated from 10-1.

Fathers will receive a T-shirt and other items.

An “In-the-Bag” Resource Fair will be distributed here. Resource materials and activities seek to equip educate fathers and families and help raise community morale during this trying time.

Mayor Linda Gorton will be in attendance.

All local, state, and federal protocol and recommendations will be adhered to and guide event execution including crowd limits, physical distancing, PPE, and appropriate disinfection practices.

In light of current conditions, special emphasis will be placed on community unity for the relieving, rebuilding, and reconciling during and after the pandemic and unrest.

According to organizers, the event seeks to encourage fathers and men that are positively engaged in the lives of children and families, appreciate those adults, volunteers, and mentors that have stood in the gaps for absent fathers, and to nudge and equip those men that are less engaged in the lives of their children.

The Fatherhood Initiative’s mission is to educate fathers and communities on responsible fatherhood practices, healthy relationships, and economic stability among families. The Fatherhood Initiative impacts fathers and equips them to have nurturing, healthy relationships with their children and families.