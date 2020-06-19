Americorps programs get $7.4 million in fed funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky has received $7.4 million in federal funds to support 22 AmeriCorps programs across the state.

AmeriCorps is a national community service program administered by Serve Kentucky, a Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services agency.

AmeriCorps funding helps provide services to aging Kentuckians, disaster relief, K-12 tutoring, and food services. Funding is provided by the Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency for volunteering, civic engagement, and national service programs, including AmeriCorps.

As a whole, Kentucky received more than $5.15 million in national competitive grant funding for eight AmeriCorps programs along with $2.26 million in formula grant funding to support additional state programs.

Serve Kentucky awarded grants to 14 additional programs based on this funding allocation. AmeriCorps program sponsors are also contributing more than $5 million in local funding matches.

CNCS will make available $3.88 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards. After completing a full term of service, members receive $6,195 for college, postsecondary education or to pay back student loans.

The full list of grant recipients can be found online here.

AmeriCorps grants are awarded to eligible organizations which galvanize members to strengthen communities. This is done through faith-based and nonprofit organizations; educational institutions; local government entities, and state agencies.

AmeriCorps expands educational and economic opportunities across the state while it helps communities meet local needs, according to the state.

Including additional match funding and educational grants, AmeriCorps programs will result in a $16.2 million investment in Kentucky. This funding will continue to build workforce and community resources, while addressing many critical needs across the commonwealth.