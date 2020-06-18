Woman accused of murder in late-night shooting

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 20-year-old Flemingsburg woman is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal late-night shooting of a 33-year-old man.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Alison Marie Haines is accused of killing Brent Tester, of Flemingsburg at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers responded to a man being shot at 2198 Convict Pike in Flemingsburg and found Haines and Tester had been in an argument when she got a gun and fired, hitting Tester, the KSP said in a release.

He was taken to the Fleming County Hospital by Fleming County EMS where he was pronounced dead by Fleming County Coroner Winston Grannis.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Fleming County Sheriff’s Department, Flemingsburg Police Department, Fleming County EMS and the Fleming County Coroner.

This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead.