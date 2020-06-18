Student, staff receive UK diversity awards

“Creating inclusive excellence throughout our campus community requires us to work in collaboration with each other,” said Sonja Feist-Price, UK vice president for institutional diversity.

“We have students, faculty, staff and academic and professional units that give of themselves beyond what anyone would ask or expect. And they do so because of their love for our campus community, and because they recognize what it takes to become a university where everyone, irrespective of identity or perspective, feels a sense of belonging,” Feist-Price added.

The Inclusive Excellence Recognition winners exemplify characteristics of: building awareness and understanding in the name of diversity and inclusion; creating leadership opportunities; sponsoring or actively promoting programs, initiatives or projects in the area of diversity and inclusion; and collaborating with others in sponsorship, development and implementation of projects or programs in the area of diversity and inclusion.

The 2020 winners are:

Jean Branttie — graduate student, College of Medicine Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry;

— graduate student, College of Medicine Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry; Kevin Pearson — faculty, College of Medicine Department of Pharmacology and Nutritional Sciences; and

— faculty, College of Medicine Department of Pharmacology and Nutritional Sciences; and Office of Diversity, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment — college/department/unit.

These awards are usually presented in the spring during a joint ceremony with the Provost’s Outstanding Teaching Awards. The April ceremony was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.