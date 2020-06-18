Man charged with strangling woman, being persistent offender

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A London man is charged with domestic violence strangulation and other offenses following an incident Wednesday evening in Laurel County.

According to Sheriff John Root, 58-year-old Dione K. Napier was arrested off Chaney Ridge Road, approximately 3 miles north of London after deputies Gary Mehler, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Travis Napier, and Jamie Etherton were dispatched to domestic where neighbors reported hearing breaking glass and screaming.

When they arrived at the home, at about 5:20 p.m., deputies found a broken window and glass on a concrete porch floor. According to the sheriff, deputies learned Napier allegedly pinned a woman against the wall and choked her until she almost passed out.

Deputies “noted visible injuries” to the woman, who also had been kicked with steel-toed boots, according to the sheriff, who noted Napier told the woman he would have someone kill her.

In addition to strangulation, he was charged with tampering with a witness, third-degree terroristic threatening, and fourth-degree assault. He also was charged on a Laurel circuit indictment for fourth offense DUI; leaving the scene of an accident; driving on DUI suspended license; persistent felony offender and other offenses.