Have a ‘Grand Night at Home’ With UK Opera

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – University of Kentucky Opera Theatre had to cancel its 28th production of its popular musical revue “It’s a Grand Night for Singing!” due to COVID-19 but the show will go on in a different way.

“The excitement of the cast, crew and our beloved audience makes June one of our favorite times of the year. While we are not able to be together in person this year, we’re so excited to share with you ‘Grand Night at Home,’” said Everett McCorvey, director of UK Opera Theatre.

- Advertisement -

The Central Kentucky summer arts tradition will look a lot different this year but several favorite cast and crew from over the years will come together to bring “Grand Night” magic to viewer’s homes. In addition, KET (Kentucky Educational Television) will rebroadcast the 25th anniversary production of the show this weekend.

You can watch “Grand Night at Home” videos on YouTube HERE.

The 25th anniversary production will re-air:

9 p.m. Saturday, June 20, on KET;

6 p.m. Sunday, June 21, on KET2; and

2 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, on KET.

UK Opera Theatre is part of the School of Music at the UK College of Fine Arts.