Argument turns violent, one dead, one charged

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An argument turns deadly Wednesday night in in Wolfe County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 31-year-old Troy Dunkelberger of West Chester, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Jarron Slayback, of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Troopers were called to assist Wolfe County at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday with a shooting incident on Lakeside Drive in the Zoe community. Troopers said Dunkelberger was having a verbal altercation with Slayback and while the two were arguing, Dunkelberger got a gun and fired, fatally wounding Slayback.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Wolfe County Coroner Frank Porter.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Wolfe County Sheriffs Department, Wolfe County EMS and the Wolfe County Coroner.

This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead.