Taking out the trash: Group cleans up Red River

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Nature Preserves had its hands full recently – literally.

But their work will make things better for others.

The KNP staff spent time focusing on cleaning up the Red River Wild River site in Wolfe County, just outside the Red River Gorge.

The group hauled out years of trash and tires that accumulated from being dumped near a small tributary to the river.

The property was purchased by the KNP Wild Rivers program and protects 300 acres and nearly two miles of the Red River.

Ongoing projects on this site include: improving mid-story tree species composition, restoring fire adapted species to the forest understory, and controlling invasive species.

The Division of Waste Management helped properly dispose of the tires.