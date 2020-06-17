Remembering Carol Barr

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The shocking and sudden death of Carol Barr was from mitro-valve prolapse, a heart condition, according to preliminary autopsy results released by the Fayette County coroner.

Her death was ruled from natural causes.

She was only 39 and a mother to two young daughters.

“You may not have known if or how she touched your life, but she

did. We are all better for her having been here,” says friend and former colleague of Carol’s, Maggie Mick.

Heartfelt words about Carol came from those all the way in Washington, D.C., from those in her hometown, Georgetown and her current home, Lexington.

“To meet Carol Barr was instantly to like her. Her warm personality filled the room and uplifted everybody,” says U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Her smile lit up a room and she was a devoted mother, a loving wife and a terrific partner for Congressman Barr,” says Kentucky Senate Majority Leader, Damon Thayer of Georgetown.

“She always spoke to everyone and spoke their name and always remembered an event about their life and to ask about how that was. She was just an incredible person, just one in a million and I just know that she will be missed by so many,” says friend and former colleague, Warren Jones.

Andy Barr released a statement Wednesday saying, in part, “At this time of tremendous grief and pain, we ask for prayers for our beautiful, dear and precious Carol. The greatest, most selfless and giving wife, mother, daughter,

sister and friend anyone could ever have.”

“I am just absolutely crushed for Congressman Barr and for Eleanor and Mary Clay (daughters). It’s just an unspeakable loss,” says Sen. Thayer.

“The loss of Carol Barr is a loss of a lifelong friendship. We both

grew up in Scott County. I’ve known her family over the years. It’s a

tough one for me,” says State Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.

A dear friend of Carol’s wrote us this, “I was fortunate enough to see

the side of Carol that so many never saw. She was incredibly genuine and

down to earth. Her support for Andy was endless. Few people got to see

what a true, fun-loving, firecracker that she was behind the scenes.”

Take a look on social media and you’ll see love pouring in from all over.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams wrote to Twitter, “I remember the day years ago when my friend Andy Barr told me about the extraordinary woman he’d met, and how he thought she was the one. He was right on both.”

“It’s gonna be a tough one to get over and we all just need to reach

down and pray hard and keep Congressman Barr and the girls and the

family in our thoughts and prayer. She’s going to be greatly missed,” says Thayer.

People who knew and loved her say her loss is bringing people together during a tragic time for all.