Nourish tops 67,000, consolidates locations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A group born out of the coronavirus impact on the hospitality industry has reached another milestone.

Nourish Lexington announced it has distributed 67,822 meals since the initiative began in early April. This will be the last week for meal distribution at Copper Roux.

- Advertisement -

Beginning next week, dinner meal distribution will consolidate to a single location at FoodChain, which is a founding partner.

“Through so many community partners and generous donors, we have been able to distribute more meals than the number of people that can fit into Kroger Field on a football Saturday,” said FoodChain Executive Director Becca Self. “It demonstrates not only the need in the community but also the heart of this community.”

Last week, Nourish Lexington distributed 6,730 meals.

Related Article: Fayette County Public Schools makes changes to meal services

Food distribution this week will be held at 5:30 p.m. each week day at FoodChain, 501 W. Sixth St., and Copper Roux, 861 S. Broadway, which shares a parking lot with DV8 and Cook Out.

Nourish Lexington is fueled by donations from community partners and members of the public. To learn more about this effort and help feed members of our community who need it most, visit www.nourishlexington.org or https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/nourishfund.

To apply to work a shift at the Nourish Kitchen, receive a meal or learn more about donating product or kitchen space to Nourish Lexington, visit www.nourishlexington.org.

Nourish Lexington is an initiative to use the skills of hospitality workers recently unemployed due to the COVID-19 closings to provide prepared meals to those who need immediate access to food.

In exchange for preparing and delivering meals, food service workers will receive a $60 payment for a four-hour shift.

Meals will be distributed to hospitality industry families, other families in need, seniors in affordable housing apartment complexes and children and their families through family resource coordinators. To learn more, visit www.nourishlexington.org