Man riding 100 miles for a personal message

LEXINGTON, Ky, (WTVQ) – A Lexington man is taking a long ride on the longest day. And it’s for a good cause and the personal message.

On June 20, 2020 – the summer solstice and the day with the most light – Kentucky residents will join advocates across the world to participate in The Longest Day® to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice.

Together, they will use their creativity and passion to raise critical funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer’s Association® care, support and research programs. The event coincides with Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month® in June.

An Alzheimer’s advocate is cycling 100 miles on Lexington’s Legacy Trail to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease – the illness that claimed two of his grandparent’s lives.

Addison Hughes’ journey is in honor of his late grandfather, Manford Hughes and his grandmother, Kay Stivers.

“I remember the day my grandfather didn’t know my name,” Hughes said. “And I remember the day my grandmother didn’t recognize my wife or remember her name.”

So in tribute to his grandparents, Hughes is cycling to raise money for Alzheimer’s research, care and support.

“It is the most painful experience to watch a loved one’s memory and their life’s memories slip away. This is what makes my heart ache the most. It simply isn’t fair for memories and cognitive functions to be unwillingly taken from someone.” He added, “I can only imagine how frustrating and confusing life is for someone who battles Alzheimer’s or dementia.”

Hughes will start his trek this Saturday, June 20, at 6:30 a.m beginning at the North Lexington YMCA parking lot. He will be actively riding the Legacy Trail, for ten miles to and from the Horse Park, until the one hundred miles are complete.

The public is invited to wish him well, or even bike with him.

“If you have a bike and care to join me for all or part of the ride, it would mean a great deal to myself and countless others!”

Visit alz.org/thelongestday for more information and to donate.