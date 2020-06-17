Lexington protest leaders say council meeting a move in the right direction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For weeks protesters in Lexington have been calling for police accountability through a set of demands.

Tuesday, Lexington’s planning and public safety committee met to discuss those demands in a meeting about six hours long.

The capacity for people joining in the virtual Zoom meeting reached its maximum at 100 people.

It was a time council members, Lexington Police, The Fraternal Order of Police and the members of the community discussed police accountability.

Sarah Williams and Jay Calhoun were tuned in. They have been two of the main leaders of the nightly demonstrations.

They say, overall, Tuesday’s council meeting was a move in the right direction and gave a kudos to council members Angela Evans and Susan Lamb for asking tough questions.

“We are more than just taking to the streets. We are in movement truly seeking change. And we are going for the root of the problem,” Sarah Williams said.

And the public wasn’t just listening they were participating in the conversation.

There was so much participation, the city is hosting another round of public comment at 5 p.m. Wednesday in another virtual meeting.

“The great thing that came from that meeting was the fact that they know that they are no longer hiding behind the curtain,” Calhoun said. “The people see you, the people hear you.”

It wasn’t all positive, Calhoun also described some of the meeting as laughable, that certain conversations were even being had.

Williams and Calhoun say they hope people will show up Wednesday to continue to make this movement about lasting change.