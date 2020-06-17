Former and current police chiefs believe significant reforms are on the way

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- Former Lexington Police Chief Anthany Beatty and Winchester Police Chief Kevin Palmer believe significant police reform is on the way.

“This is going to be one of those landmark moments in our history, in the United States’ history, in terms of police and community relations,” said Beatty.

Beatty has seen something like this before, as an officer during the 1994 Lexington protests and riots. Beatty said while the current protests have been peaceful, it’s been a rough month for police around the country, many of whom also want to see reforms.

“They want to be held accountable for what goes on in their community. They would not sign on to be police officers if they did not, so when they’re accused of something that someone else has done, that’s a personal affront to them, but at the same time, they understand that the community is hurting,” said Beatty. “The community wants them to change and they will work to make that change.”

over in Winchester, Chief Palmer has already written a policy update for no-knock warrants. It would require a judge’s and police chief’s approval before executing. Palmer said more changes will come thanks the conversations he’s had within the community.

“I’ve had more visits from people within the community asking about their police department,” said Palmer. “I think that’s key in transparency. I think it’s key in moving forward and obviously in some police agencies, that’ll be the key in reform.”

Palmer said the most crucial changes will likely come at the state and federal level.

Beatty believes those changes will come soon.

“Given the light that we’ve had such extended protests and we have people being so vocal about the change that they want, historically we know that that kind of discussion and collaboration, some good comes out of it and improves police and community relations,” said Beatty.

Beatty and Palmer spoke with ABC 36 extensively about specific issues and reforms, as well as how important these protests are to reform.

To see the full interviews, click on the clips below.

