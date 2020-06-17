Fleming County students recognized by national program

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A group of students from Fleming County schools have been recognized by a national group for their initiative.

After realizing Kentucky was the only state without a statewide student government association, the Fleming County High School “19-20 KYSCA” team went to work, according to Lead4Change.

- Advertisement -

The students in Flemingsburg worked to create a Kentucky State Student Council Association, affiliated with national SCA

“These students kept setting new goals, and dreaming bigger dreams throughout the entire school year” said Leadership teacher Paige Sloas. “They took initiative and did it all on their own.”

The group was among 39 recognized nationwide by as winners of the Lead4Change Challenge.

The Lead4Change Student Leadership Program teaches students leadership lessons which include skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, communication and collaboration. Students work to develop a service project that addresses a need in their community using these skills.

Lead4Change is the nation’s fastest-growing privately funded student leadership program.

More than 1.5 million students across all 50 states have had the opportunity to grow as leaders through Lead4Change’s free curriculum. The lessons align to educational standards, including Literacy, Social Emotional Learning and Project-Based Learning.

“For eight years, we have observed the students and their teachers who participate in Lead4Change learn and grow leadership skills that they will take with them into the future.,” said Diane Barrett, executive director of the Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning. “The impact on themselves and their communities, especially in this difficult year, cannot be understated.”

The Lead4Change program is inspired by Founder & CEO of David Novak Leadership, Co-Founder, retired Chairman and CEO of Yum! Brands and leadership expert, David Novak, and developed through a partnership of the Foundation for Impact on Literacy and Learning and the Lift a Life Novak Family Foundation.

“Student leaders emerged during this time of distance learning to make big things happen for their community. It was powerful to see how students continued to complete the online Lead4Change lessons and apply their leadership skills to a real need within their community.” said David Novak. “We hope this experience sparks a passion in students and helps them see they are true leaders who can positively impact the world.”