Bluegrass State Games canceled this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – All Bluegrass State Games (BGSG) events originally scheduled for 2020 will be cancelled in consideration for the health and well-being of all athletes, officials, coaches, medical staff, and volunteers, organizers announced Wednesday.

This summer, the BGSG was set to celebrate its 36th annual Summer Games. Due to venue cancellations, the inability for team travel for competition, medical committee concerns, as well as other factors, the Summer Games will not be able to proceed.

“It is with deep regret that because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Bluegrass Sports Commission has made the difficult, yet necessary decision to cancel this year’s Bluegrass State Games,” said BSC Board Chair David Bertram. “The Games have been an annual tradition for thousands of Kentuckians over the last 35 years and we look forward to hosting those athletes and families next year for the 2021 Games.”

All athletes and teams who have registered for the 2020 Summer Games will be refunded for their registration fee. Participants also have the option to donate those funds to the 501c(3) non-profit BSC or move them to their 2021 registration.