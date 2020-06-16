Water line replacement part of downtown utility work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky American Water has begun a water main

improvement project in Lexington on Winslow Street and the Avenue of Champions on the north side of the University of Kentucky campus.

The $1 million project will install a new water main, replacing one that was installed in 1936. The work is being done in coordination with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government and the University of Kentucky.

Lexington is replacing sewer lines along the same route and has plans for a streetscapes project and other improvements in the vicinity.

The project has begun on Winslow Street. It will proceed past South Limestone Street, along the north side of Avenue of Champions, to Rose Street over the next several months.

As each section is upgraded, the roadway in the work zone will be reduced to one lane of traffic. Motorists traveling along Avenue of Champions are encouraged to use caution for their safety and the safety of workers, obey traffic signage and watch for guidance from flaggers working in the roadway.

Pedestrians in the area should adhere to social distancing measures related to the COVID-19 health emergency by keeping at least six feet of distance between themselves and crew

members working at the site.

This water main improvement project is part of Kentucky American Water’s ongoing efforts to replace water system infrastructure that is aging, inefficient or problematic. Kentucky American Water invests approximately $25 million in water system improvements annually.

The project is scheduled to conclude by October, depending on weather conditions.