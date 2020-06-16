Panel to begin police review; offer input, watch the meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Members of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council vowed Monday to listen to the community and to make change.

And that process will begin Tuesday when the Council’s Public Safety Committee meets to hear from police administrators, the Fraternal Order of Police and others as the first step in a review of policies, no-knock warrants, body cameras and other procedures.

Tuesday’s meeting, which Committee Chairwoman Jennifer Mossotti called a “fact-based review of important issues,” is at 1 p.m. and will be live-streamed.

During a news conference Monday, members promised an in-depth discussion to “fashion the concrete next steps” for change.

“This Council is committed,” Vice-Mayor Steve Kay said.

“The streets are talking, people in our community are talking, and we all should be listening,” said Councilmember James Brown, noting as a member who represents a district that is home to many of the city’s African-Americans, the coronavirus pandemic has shined a light on many “inequities and injustices.”

“I am confident this Council will take these issues and do what’s right,” Brown added.

The media and public may view the meeting on LexTV Spectrum channel 185, MetroNet channel 3, Windstream channels 3 and 20, or via live stream at the following link:

http://lfucg.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?publish_id=12

Tuesday’s Public Safety Committee meeting will take public comment.

For anyone interested in participating in the public comment portion of the June 16, 2020 Planning & Public Safety Committee virtual meeting at 1 p.m., the information for joining the meeting from a computer, cellular phone or landline telephone is below:

To join the webinar from your computer, click the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/93460222822?pwd=RFAzVUZNNE5DQUdQbWVpRnAyd0REUT09

Password: 261492

To join the webinar from your cellular phone, one-tap either number below:

US: +16465588656,,93460222822#,,1#,261492# or +13017158592,,93460222822#,,1#,261492#

To join the webinar from a landline telephone, dial a number below and follow the prompts:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 9128

or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799

Webinar ID: 934 6022 2822

Password: 261492

The entire council also will hold a meeting in the next few weeks to take input from the community. That meeting also will be live-streamed and will take public comment. Check back or stay tuned to WTVQ ABC 36 News for when that meeting is set.