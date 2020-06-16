Lexington Fairness responds to Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Supreme Court on Monday ruled a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment. The ruling is a resounding victory for LGBTQ rights.

Lexington Fairness responded to the ruling on Monday on Facebook saying in part, “We are excited to announce that, this morning, the Supreme Court ruled to uphold protections for the LGBTQ+ community against workplace discrimination. This is a victory for a lot of reasons, but it is much needed public support for the transgender community!“

The court decided by a 6-3 vote Monday a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against gay and lesbian workers. The ruling also covers transgender people.

The post further said, “The two cases covered in the Opinion included employees that were fired for being gay and an employee that was fired when she told her employer that she was a transgender woman. The Supreme Court has declared these are violations of Title VII.”

The opinion was written by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch. It’s expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country because most states don’t protect them from workplace discrimination.

The post went on to say, “While our Fairness ordinance in Lexington protects the LGBTQ+ community from workplace discrimination, this is an important reminder that not everyone has had those protections. Lets take time to celebrate this victory, but also recognize there is still work to be done to ensure equality and equity in our society!”