Lane closures scheduled for New Circle Road in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises drivers of lane closures scheduled for New Circle Road/KY 4 for the temporary pedestrian bridge to be removed.

The bridge was in place to maintain the Legacy Trail during construction of the new Lexmark Bridge.

The closures will be in effect 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 through 6 a.m. Thursday, June 18.

New Circle Road/KY 4 – Inner & Outer Loops