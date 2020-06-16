Kidnapping suspect arrested after chase

LINCOLN CO. Ky. (WTVQ)- A Lincoln County neighborhood is calm again after law enforcement tracked down a kidnapping suspect.

Officers tried to stop the suspect in another county, but he led officers on a chase into Lincoln County. He eventually abandoned his car and escaped on foot in the area between Highway 27/590 and Highway 150, including the Cash Creek, Forrest Hills, and Indian Trails subdivisions, according to a Stanford Police Department Facebook post.

The suspect, who was considered armed and dangerous, was caught after officers searched for several hours.

Other details are expected to be released today.