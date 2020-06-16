Garth Brooks concert to stream at some drive-in’s in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/ABC News) – Garth Brooks will perform at a concert next weekend that will air live across the country, although his fans will have to cheer him on from their vehicles.

Brooks’ concert will be performed at a drive-in theatre on June 27 at 8:30 p.m. which will also air at 300 drive-in’s across North America. There are three sites included in Kentucky: Judy Drive-In in Mount Sterling, Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in LaGrange and Skyline Drive-In (Greensburg) in Greensburg.