Fayette students earn honors at problem-solving competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several students from Fayette County Public Schools excelled with Global Issues in the Future Problem Solving Program International’s 2020 summer competition.

Leading the way were Halie Boyer of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and a team from Beaumont Middle School, who finished second in the middle division among individuals and teams, respectively. The Beaumont group included Rithika Chopra, Aditi Darodkar, Natalie Liu, and Thomas Yuan.

In addition, a group from Winburn Middle School — Hannah Kang, Moahnishan Wignakumar, Katherine Zhang, and Olivia Zhang — placed fourth in the junior division, and a team — Ana Despa, Judy Lee, Reka Gal, and Zoe Jenkins — from Dunbar ranked seventh in the senior division.

Future Problem Solving Program International stimulates critical- and creative-thinking skills, encourages thousands of students from around the world to develop a vision for the future, and prepares them for leadership roles in diverse communities.

FPSPI revamped its June 4-9 conference in response to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, making the most of a 3D virtual platform in lieu of in-person competition at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.