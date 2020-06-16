Extra patrols, radar enforcement in Scott County amid construction

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities have a warning for drivers in Scott County as construction continues on Long Lick Pike.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, they’ve received multiple calls about speeding on Lloyd Road and drivers going around construction barriers.

Starting Tuesday, June 16, the Sheriff’s Office says extra patrols and radar enforcement will be conducted in those areas to keep everyone safe.

They also want to remind drivers to never go around traffic signs blocking a road for your safety as well as the safety of construction workers.