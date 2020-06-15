Traffic Alert: Rock slide closes stretch of road in Menifee County

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A rock slide closed a stretch of Route 1274 in Menifee County on Monday.

Menifee County Emergency Management says the slide is about 4.5 miles from the Route 36 side, between Ratliff Road and Coatney Mountain Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the road while the slide is cleared. Crews say they don’t know how long it will take to clear the road.

*Note: The photo of the rock slide scene that accompanies this story is courtesy of Menifee County Emergency Management.