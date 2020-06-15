Lt. Gov. says who is on the task force for how to reopen schools in fall amid pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced who is apart of the task force working on how to continue K-12 education in the fall.

Although Governor Andy Beshear teased Monday we would hear an update about reopening schools, Coleman’s update didn’t have any specifics on the fall, rather, an update about who makes up the task force.

In the last three months, Coleman, in partnership with the Kentucky Department of Education, has been building a coalition of public education leaders.

Coleman said the group includes teachers, superintendents and school boards, of course, but it also includes Kentucky High School Athletic Association, Cabinet for Health and Family Services and Department of Public Health, to name a few.

She said recently four bipartisan legislators were also asked to join the task force.

Senator Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, Senator Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, Representative Tina Bojanowski, D-Louisville, Representative Regina Huff, R-Williamsburg, all accepted the offer.

Coleman said she is hopeful in Kentucky to make the transition to whatever is recommended and/or required for the fall because educators and staff were able to help make the switch to non-traditional instruction in the spring work.

Governor said he realizes being in-person for class is the best option, but flexibility is key.

“We know when kids aren’t in that class, the quality of their education is less. That doesn’t mean that teachers aren’t trying, that doesn’t mean that parents aren’t trying,” Beshear said. “[Being in class] is an important experience that those kids need. With that said we’re going to have be flexible.”

He also said parents and schools should be prepared for intermittent closings might have to occur if students go back to school and there’s an outbreak.